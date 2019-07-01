Everton in talks to sign Bertrand Traore

Everton are currently discussing a move for the Lyon attacker Bertrand Traore.
The former Chelsea man has done well in France and the Toffees are looking to bring him back to England.
Marco Silva needs to improve his wide options before the start of the season and Traore wouldn’t be a bad signing.
Theo Walcott has been poor for a while now and the Lyon attacker would be an upgrade.
According to Telefoot (translated by Yahoo Sports), the two clubs are in talks regarding the right-sided forward and it will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement soon.
Traore is only 23 and he has a lot of potential. It would be a wise investment for Everton if they can sign him. Furthermore, he fits the profile of the player Brands is looking to bring in at the club.
The Everton chief wants to bring in talented young players who can develop a lot.
The Lyon attacker scored 11 goals last season and he would add pace and flair to the Everton attack next season. Silva could help him develop and fulfill his potential at Everton.
Everton certainly have the finances to pull this off and they should look to get it done.
I have my doubts about this. Somebody convince me otherwise
— Ray (@raygurney) June 30, 2019
Seems a bit of a strange one to me from what I’ve seen of him, but I ain’t Brands or Silva so fingers crossed he works out, if true of course.
— Mel ’73 (@melbourne1973) June 30, 2019
Honestly at this point I’m not gonna rush into any judgements this transfer window. After last seasons incredible window I trust Brands and Silva’s decision making.
— Return Flight (@IDEKWATTOSAY) June 30, 2019
He’s a goal-scoring winger/forward in the same vein as Richarlison. My guess is that his signing will cement Dom’s position as our starting CF.
— Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) June 30, 2019
I doubted Richarlison, Zouma and Gomes. I’m not gonna bother worrying this year
— Slide-Show Bob (@robin_tricker) June 30, 2019
So one footed, disappointed if we sign him
— Will (@WAJG_96) June 30, 2019