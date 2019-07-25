Everton in pole position to sign David Neres

Everton are looking to sign David Neres from Ajax this summer.
According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb (translated by Sportwitness), the Toffees are currently in the pole position to sign the Brazilian winger.
The player is thought to be a keen on a move away from Ajax this summer and the Eredivisie giants want €60m for his services.
Everton could definitely use someone like them in their attack and it will be interesting to see if they make an offer for him.
Neres would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott and he could complete Everton’s attacking trio.
Silva has Bernard and Richarlison at his disposal and he needs one more wide forward to complete his attack.
Neres will add pace, flair and goals to the Everton side. The Toffees need to improve their attacking unit in order to compete with the likes of Leicester, Wolves and West Ham for the European places.
The report from TMW claims that Ajax might be willing to sanction a sale for €50m.
The Toffees certainly have the means to pull this off and they should do everything in their power to land the attacker.
Neres picked up 12 goals and 8 assists for Ajax last season.