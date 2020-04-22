Everton in pole position to sign Cengiz Under

Everton are being linked with a move for the Roma winger Cengiz Under.
The 22-year-old was a January target for Everton but the move never materialised.
As per Calciomercato (translated by Express), Ancelotti wants to bring him to Goodison Park this summer. The report adds that Everton are now in pole position to sign the player.
Under has fallen down the pecking order at Roma and he is no longer a key starter for them. He needs to leave the club in order to play regular first-team football.
A move to Everton would be ideal for him at this stage of his career.
Apparently, the Italian giants are prepared to reduce their initial asking price of €40m for the winger. Also, they could look to include Moise Kean in a swap deal.
The Italian striker has struggled to adapt to English football this season and Everton’s £27m acquisition has been linked with a return to Italy.
Under would add pace, flair and goals to the side. Ancelotti could help him fulfill his tremendous potential at Everton.
For the right price, he could be a superb addition for the Toffees.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side can get the deal done now.