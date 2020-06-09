Everton in pole position to sign Allan

Napoli midfielder Allan is a target for Everton this summer.

As per CalcioNapoli24 (via Sportwitness), the 29-year-old is all set to leave the Italian club and Everton are in pole position to sign him.





Carlo Ancelotti has asked the Toffees to sign the Brazilian midfielder who will cost around €40m.

Allan has worked with Ancelotti before and he enjoyed great success under the management of the Italian.

If Ancelotti can bring him to Everton this summer, it would be a superb move for all parties.

Everton need a midfield controller like Allan and the Brazilian needs a fresh start after falling out of favour at Napoli.

Everton certainly have the finances to pay the asking price and it will be interesting to see if they submit an offer anytime soon.

The Toffees must look to improve their squad in order to challenge for the European places next season.

Carlo Ancelotti has the pull to attract players like Allan and Everton must back him in the market this summer.

Allan earns around €2m every season and that is quite reasonable for a club with Everton’s resources.

It could only be a matter of time before Allan gets his reunion with Ancelotti at Goodison Park.