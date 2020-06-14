Everton in negotiations for Jean-Clair Todibo, £19.7m offer made

Everton have been linked with the Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo for a while now.

As per Sport, the Premier League have been in negotiations with the Spanish giants for a while now and an offer has been tabled as well.





Everton have offered €22m (£19.7m) plus add ons for the player.

Todibo is on loan Schalke this season and he has managed to impress in Germany. However, the Bundesliga outfit do not plan to sign him permanently and the young defender is back on the market.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to snap him up and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal soon.

Everton are in need of defenders and Todibo would be a quality long term investment.

The Frenchman has the talent to develop into a star for Everton with the right coaching. A world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti could help him fulfill his potential.

Todibo would certainly benefit from a move to Everton this summer.

Not only will he play at a higher level with a top-class manager coaching him, but regular football will also help him grow.

Barcelona have negotiated sales with Everton before and the Toffees will look to wrap up this signing soon.