Everton in final stages of talks for Moise Kean

Everton are looking to sign Moise Kean from Juventus this summer.
Apparently, they have made some progress. As per Corriere Torino (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club are now in the final stages of talks.
The player is expected to cost around €40m (£36m) and it will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to close the deal soon.
The report adds that Raiola and Kean are keen on the transfer but they are open to other offers as well.
Kean should prove to be a cracking signing for Marco Silva’s side. They need a top-class number nine alongside Richarlison and Kean would be ideal.
The young forward is a world-class talent who has the talent to succeed in the Premier League.
Silva could help him fulfill his potential with Everton. He could develop into a world-class player with the right coaching.
The player is unlikely to feature regularly for Juventus and therefore a move to Everton makes a lot of sense. The 19-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career.
Everton need to improve their attack in order to break into the top six and players like Kean will help them bridge that gap.