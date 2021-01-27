Everton in final stage of talks for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee – Fabrizio Romano

Everton and Parma are in the final stage of talks with Bayern Munich regarding a loan deal for Joshua Zirkzee, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The young striker made his Bayern debut last term and was hugely impressive with four goals and one assist in just 311 minutes of first-team football.





However, he has not been able to carry over the form this season where he has managed only 102 minutes of playing time to date.

Robert Lewandowski has been the undisputed choice to lead the line and when rested, manager Hansi Flick has chosen Serge Gnabry to fill the void.

Owing to this, the 19-year-old has been fancied to move out on loan and Romano has revealed that both Everton and Parma are in the final stage of negotiations with Bayern.

Everton and Parma are still working to sign Joshua Zirkzee. The race is open, talks at final stage with Bayer Münich. Parma are offering Zirkzee the chance to be a regular starter in their XI, #EFC have a different project for him. Work in progress. 🇳🇱 #Zirkzee — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021

SportLens view:

Parma have offered the assurance of a regular starting role and that should be a tempting option for Zirkzee, who needs consistent game time for his development.

At Everton, the youngster may only act as the back-up striker to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and he may have to contend with minutes in the final stages of games.

A move to Parma appears more useful for his progress, but the chance of playing under a world-class manager of Carlo Ancelotti’s calibre could lure him to Merseyside.

