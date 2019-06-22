Everton in contact with Wylan Cyprien

Everton have been linked with a move for Wylan Cyprien.
According to Yahoo France, the attacking midfielder is of interest to Premier League clubs and Everton are in contact with him.
The 24-year-old midfielder managed to pick up 4 goals and 2 assists for Nice last season and he could prove to be a decent addition for the Toffees.
Marco Silva could use some extra creativity in the midfield and Cyprien would be ideal.
The midfielder can operate from a deeper position as well and his arrival would Silva more options in the middle of the park.
It will be interesting to see whether Everton make their move for the player in the coming weeks. He is unlikely to cost too much and the Toffees should look to get the deal over the line.
Cyprien is a talented player who will add much-needed depth to the Everton midfield. Silva could help him develop as a player and fulfill his potential at Goodison Park.
The Premier League side need signings like these in order to challenge for European football next season.
At the moment, Sigurdsson is the only creative central midfielder in the squad.