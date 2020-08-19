Everton in contact with Roma for Alessandro Florenzi

Everton are in contact with Roma regarding the signing of Alessandro Florenzi.

The versatile defender was on loan at Valencia last season and he’s not a key player for the Italian side.





Roma are likely to cash in on the player if a good offer comes in this summer.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Carlo Ancelotti has requested Everton to sign the defender as a competition for Seamus Coleman.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can agree on a fee with Roma now.

Considering the player’s situation at the club, the Italian giants are unlikely to deny him a move to the Premier League, provided there is a reasonable offer.

A move to Everton would be ideal for Florenzi right now. He would get to play for an ambitious club at a high level and he will also get to work with a world class manager like Carlo Ancelotti.

Florenzi could prove to be a very useful player for Everton next season.

The 29 year old can play as a right back or as a right winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Ancelotti and his team.

Furthermore, he has the experience to adapt to the Premier League and make an immediate impact.