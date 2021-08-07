Everton hoping to sign Denzel Dumfries on loan

Everton are interested in signing the PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Liverpool Echo, the According to, the Premier League side are now exploring a potential loan deal for the 25-year-old defender.

The report adds that Everton director Marcel Brands is keen on signing the Dutch international this summer.

Dumfries had an impressive season with PSV last year and he was outstanding for his country in the European Championships. The 25-year-old showed that he can be a reliable defender for his side. He was quite effective in the final third during the Euros as well.

The 25-year-old has already proven himself in the Dutch league and a step up to the Premier League would be ideal for his career right now.

Meanwhile, the Toffees need to bring in a quality right back as well and Dumfries seems like an ideal fit for them.

The Dutchman could complete Rafael Benitez’s back four for the upcoming season. He would also be the ideal long term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

A loan move is hardly ideal for PSV Eindhoven and it remains to be seen whether the Dutch outfit are willing to sanction such a deal. Apparently, PSV value the player at £15m.

As far as Everton are concerned, it would be an impressive bit of business if they managed to sign the Dutch international on an initial loan deal.

Not only would that allow Everton to save some money this summer, but it would also help them assess whether the player would be a good fit for them in the long run.