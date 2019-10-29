Everton have reminded Marco Silva the importance of good runs in the FA Cup and League Cup this season

Everton host Watford in the fourth round of the League Cup this evening and manager Marco Silva will be more than eager to get one over his former side.
Weekend’s 3-2 loss at the hands of Brighton dealt another huge blow on the Toffees’ Premier League campaign, but booking a place in the quarterfinals of the League Cup will hand them a massive boost ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s visit.
Everton were dumped out of the competition last season after they lost on penalties to Southampton during the third-round at Goodison Park.
Silva made seven changes that proved costly, but has since fielded strong sides thus far in the competition against the likes of Lincoln City and Sheffield Wednesday.
Everton are expected to name a strong XI against the Hornets this evening, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise.
According to The Athletic, the club have reminded Silva the importance of good runs in the FA Cup and League Cup this season, with owner Farhad Moshiri now placing greater importance on them more than before.
The domestic cups boost Everton’s chances of winning silverware having gone 24 years without one, and it will be interesting to see how they fare tonight.
Should they progress from the last-16, the Merseysiders will hope to avoid one of the bigwigs in Thursday’s draw in order to have a bigger chance of getting to the semi-finals.
Losing tonight will further pile more pressure on Silva, and he will be looking to prove himself again against his former employers.