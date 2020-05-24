Everton have put offer on the table for Barcelona’s Todibo

Everton have been linked with the Barcelona defender Todibo for a while now.

As per Sport, the Premier League club have made several moves to sign the 20-year-old French defender at the end of this season.

However, Barcelona are currently stalling so that they can gauge the interest in Todibo from Italy.

Apparently, Everton have put an offer of €25m including bonuses on the table already and Barcelona know that is a good enough offer the player.

It will be interesting to see if the Catalan giants decide to accept the offer in the coming days.

Everton are understandably frustrated with their stalling and they have sent the Spanish giants an ultimatum.

Todibo is a talented young player and he could prove to be a solid long term investment for the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelotti could groom him into a starter at Goodison Park.

Everton need to bring in quality defenders this summer and if they can tighten up at the back, they could really challenge for a European place next season.

Todibo is unlikely to get ample game time at Barcelona and once his loan deal expires, he might be open to a permanent move away from the Spanish club.

Everton would be the ideal destination for him right now.