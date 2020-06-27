Everton have made contact with Adrien Rabiot

Everton have had informal contacts with the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and the Toffees are interested as per TMW.





Carlo Ancelotti needs someone to control the tempo of his midfield and recycle possession. Rabiot could be the ideal fit for him.

The Italian manager knows all about the player from their time together at PSG and he could bring out the best in Rabiot.

The Frenchman’s development has stalled due to lack of regular first team football and he must leave Juventus this summer in order to achieve his potential.

Everton can provide him with regular first team football at a high level. Also, they have an ambitious project and Rabiot could soon be playing European football with them.

Carlo Ancelotti has improved the Toffees a lot since joining them and he will be hoping for European qualification next year with a bit of strengthening in the transfer market.

Rabiot is not a key player for Juventus and therefore he could be signed for a reasonable fee. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees submit an offer for him anytime soon.

The transfer could prove to be a perfect fit for both parties.