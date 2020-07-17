Everton have made an offer for Allan

Everton have made an offer to sign the Brazilian midfielder Allan this summer.

As per Rai Sport journalist Pablo Paganini (h/t Sportwitness), the Toffees have submitted the most significant offer for the Napoli ace.





Allan has fallen out of favour since Ancelotti’s departure from the Italian club and he needs to switch clubs this summer. A move to Everton would be the perfect option for him as he would get to reunite with Ancelotti once again.

The Brazilian was a star under Ancelotti at Napoli and he could be a key player for Everton next season. It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can convince the Serie A outfit to sell the player.

As per the journalist, Napoli are currently stalling and they want to get the most out of a deal for Allan.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees agree to their demands.

Allan is 29 and he is not a key player at Napoli anymore. His suitors won’t want to pay over the odds for him. Napoli should look to keep their demands reasonable especially in this Covid-19 impacted transfer market.

In theory, it would be a superb addition for Everton. Allan fits Ancelotti’s style like a glove and he would be a big upgrade on the likes of Sigurdsson and Davies next season.