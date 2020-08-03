Everton have joined the race for Kim Min-Jae

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Beijing Gouan centre back Kim Min-Jae this summer.

As per Gazzetta, the 23-year-old is a wanted man and other European clubs like Leipzig and PSV are keen on him as well.





Kim Min-Jae has been heavily linked with Tottenham in the recent weeks as well and it will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.

It is no secret that Everton need to improve defensively and Min-Jae is rated highly in the Chinese Super League. The towering centre back would add presence and quality to Ancelotti’s back four next season.

Min-Jae is good in the air and strong in tackles. His reading of the game has been likened to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Toffees submit an offer for the South Korean in the coming weeks. They have the resources to pull off a transfer like this but the increased competition could make things difficult for Everton.

For example, a club like Spurs is probably more attractive for Kim Min-Jae and the player could snub the chance to join Everton in favour of a move to the Londoners. Something similar could happen with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well.