Everton have held talks with Chelsea for Fikayo Tomori

Everton have had an impressive transfer window so far but their business is not over yet.

According to David Ornstein from the Athletic, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have held talks with Chelsea regarding a move for Fikayo Tomori.





The 22-year-old centre back has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and it will be interesting to see if Everton can sign him before the transfer window closes.

It is no secret that Carlo Ancelotti needs to add more defensive depth to his side and the Chelsea defender could prove to be an ideal addition.

Tomori needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his potential as well and a loan move to Everton could be perfect for his development. It could be a deal that benefits all parties.

Apparently, Lampard rates the young defender highly and he wants to keep Tomori at the club this season.

Everton will be hoping to challenge for European qualification this season and they must add sufficient depth to their squad in order to achieve their goals. If they cannot convince Chelsea to let the youngster move to Goodison Park, they should look to make moves for other alternate options now.