Everton have had a bid accepted for Gabriel

Everton have had a bid accepted for the Lille defender Gabriel.

According to reports, the French club have reached an agreement with Arsenal and Napoli as well.





However, the 22-year-old player is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Info @telefoot_chaine ⚪️🔴 Accord entre le LOSC et Arsenal pour Gabriel Magalhaes. Lille a aussi trouvé un accord avec Naples et Everton.

Le cœur du joueur penche pour Arsenal, où un contrat de 5 ans l'attend.

Mais Naples, hier soir, a augmenté son offre salariale. #mercato

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Everton or Napoli can convince the defender to snub a move to London now.

Everton have been linked with the player for a while now and it will be disappointing for them if they miss out on the Brazilian in the end.

Gabriel is a superb defender and Ancelotti could use his talents next season.

Everton have been quite poor at the back for a while and they need to fix that before the new season starts.

It will be interesting to see who they move for if they miss out on Gabriel this summer. Everton have been linked with the Napoli defender Maksimovic as an alternative.

The likes of Keane, Mina are decent defenders but they have been unreliable and injury-prone. It should be a top priority for Ancelotti to bring in an upgrade this summer.

It remains to be seen where Gabriel ends up eventually. Whoever ends up signing him will have landed a top-class prospect. The Brazilian defender has all the tools to succeed in the Premier League and develop into a star.