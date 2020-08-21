Everton have asked about Hirving Lozano, Newcastle keen as well

Everton are thought to have made an approach for the Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

As per Corriere Dello Sport (h/t HITC), the Toffees asked about Lozano during their negotiations with Napoli for Allan. However, the Italian side have turned down the approach.





Apparently, they do not want to sell the Mexican winger this summer but a loan deal could be on the cards. Newcastle are keen on signing the player on loan and it will be interesting to see whether they can convince Napoli to let the player leave.

Newcastle need to add some pace and goals to their side and Lozano would be a superb signing. The 25-year-old Mexican is a top-class talent but he has struggled to adapt to Italian football. A loan move to the Premier League could help him regain his form and confidence.

The directness of the Premier League suits his style of play as well.

However, Lozano plays in a similar position to that of Allan Saint-Maximin and it will be interesting to see how Steve Bruce accommodates the two players in his starting lineup if the transfer goes through.

On a loan deal, Lozano would be a no-risk signing and it would allow Newcastle to improve their squad on a bargain.