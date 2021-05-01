Everton have been in talks with Merih Demiral’s agents

Everton have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Merih Demiral in recent weeks and it appears that the player’s agents have been in talks with the Premier League club for weeks now.

According to Corriere Torino (via Sportwitness), the 23-year-old Turkish defender will be up for sale this summer and the Toffees are weighing up a bid of around €25-30 million for him.





Apparently, Juventus are hoping to recoup as much as possible for the young centre half because of the interest in him this summer.

The likes of Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are thought to be keeping tabs on the player as well.

However, Demiral will wait until after the Euros before making a concrete decision on his future.

The 23-year-old is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a superb long term acquisition for Everton.

The Toffees needs to improve defensively in the summer and Demiral will add some much-needed depth to their back four.

The likes of Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have done reasonably well for Ancelotti but the Colombian defender, in particular, has been unreliable in terms of fitness and the Merseyside outfit could use more options next season.

With the likes of United and Atletico linked with him, it will be interesting to see whether Demiral is open to joining a club without Champions League football.

The 23-year-old defender must join a club where he will be a guaranteed starter.

