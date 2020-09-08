Everton have asked about Hirving Lozano

Everton are keen on improving their attacking options this summer and the Mexican winger Hirving Lozano has been linked with a move to Goodison Park.

The Napoli winger hasn’t had the best of time in Italy and he has been linked with a move away for a while now.





According to reports (h/t sportwitness), Everton have been in contact with the Italian club regarding Lozano but the Italian outfit are not keen on a sale this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League outfit can convince Napoli to sell the Mexican winger in the coming weeks.

Carlo Ancelotti has worked with the player during his time at Napoli and he could help the 25-year-old Mexican regain his form and confidence once again.

Everton could use some pace and flair in the wide areas and Lozano could prove to be a very useful addition to their squad next season. Apart from creativity, Lozano is a proven goal scorer and he would add a new dimension to Everton’s attack.

The Premier League side have already signed Allan from Napoli this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the Italians to sell another player to them before the transfer window shuts.