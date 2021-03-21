Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could be out for six weeks, according to reports from The Sun.

The 27-year-old aggravated a recurring rib injury during Everton’s 2-1 defeat against Burnley in the Premier League.





Pickford wasn’t picked for England’s latest squad, and he missed Everton’s 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

The Sun now reports that Pickford could be out till May which means he will miss a chunk of crucial games for Everton. However, he is still expected to make a return to the first team before the end of the season.

In the absence of Pickford, Nick Pope and Dean Henderson will battle between themselves to stake a claim for the first-choice role for the England national team.

West Brom’s Sam Johnstone was called up as the third-choice keeper.

The injury to Pickford is a massive blow for Everton with Carlo Ancelotti’s side challenging for a place in Europe next season.

Robin Olsen, the on-loan goalkeeper from AS Roma, can be a handy back-up option, while Joao Virginia is a highly-rated young talent.

The 21-year-old started against Man City in the FA Cup clash at Goodison Park on Saturday, and he was simply outstanding.

