Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford comments on Wilfried Zaha

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has showered heaps of praise on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, labelling him as a ‘top player’, but insists the Toffees have moved on from him.
Having shipped out the likes of Ademola Lookman, Idrissa Gueye, James McCarthy and Nikola Vlasic, Everton were in desperate need to bolster their squad, and especially their attacking department.
While the highly-rated young Moise Kean joined from Juventus, Everton were determined to land a winger. Their merry hunt led to a wild goose chase for Zaha, who stayed put on the deadline day despite handing the club a transfer request.
The Toffees have had several bids rejected with Crystal Palace determined to hold on to their star player no matter what temptations were dangled at them. However, Zaha’s £100 million price tag eventually proved way too much for Everton, and they signed Alex Iwobi from Arsenal instead.
Pickford reveals that he was keenly following the transfer deadline day show on Sky Sports, but when reports emerged that Zaha wouldn’t be leaving that day, the club swiftly moved on to the other target.
“[Zaha’s] a top player, no question about that,” Pickford said to the Liverpool Echo. “He shows his talent at Crystal Palace and business is business.
“I was watching on Sky Sports when it said he wasn’t leaving Palace but we moved on and signed Alex Iwobi who’s another top player. I think our squad is very strong.”
Obviously, missing out on the primary target was a blow for Everton, but they must focus and prepare with the players at hand.
Everton started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.