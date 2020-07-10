Everton front runners to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Everton have been linked with the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes for a while now.

As per Sky Sports, the Toffees are front runners to sign the player this summer along with Italian giants Napoli.





However, they will face competition from an unnamed Premier League club. Apparently, another English club has submitted a late bid for the Brazilian defender, thought to be in excess of £22m.

It will be interesting to see where Gabriel ends up this summer. He is highly rated across Europe and he could prove to be a superb addition to Ancelotti’s backline.

Everton need to tighten up at the back if they want to qualify for European football. Someone like Gabriel could make a big difference for them.

Gabriel will make a decision regarding his future this week and the Toffees will be hoping that the player picks them over the competition.

They have an ambitious project and a world-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti in charge. The player could certainly be tempted to move to Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old is likely to get regular game time at a high level in the Premier League. Moreover, he will be able to improve his game under the management of someone like Ancelotti.