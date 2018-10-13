Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton forward Fraser Hornby posts message on Twitter after undergoing operation

13 October, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Over the years, Everton have produced quality players from their academy who have gone on to become established stars for both club and country.

Fraser Hornby could be the next big player for Everton to progress from the youth ranks. The 19-year-old forward is yet to feature for the senior side but he has made huge impact while playing for Scotland’s U21 team.

He made a huge impact for Scott Gemmill’s side when he grabbed five goals in the wins over Andorra and Holland last time out which fired the Under-21s back into contention.

Gemmill confirmed that the youngster has been ruled out of the clash against Ukraine with an ankle injury while playing for his club. And the player has now confirmed that he has undergone an operation and is on the road to recovery.

Hornby not only impressed in the recent games for his country at the U21 level, but he was also one of the consistent performers in the Toulon Tournament.

