Everton favourites to sign Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo

Everton remain interested in signing the French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

According to Sport (via Sportwitness), Barcelona want to sell the player this month and the Toffees are preparing an offer of around €20-22m plus variables.





Apparently, the Spanish outfit are holding out for a fee of around €25m.

In that case, an agreement should be reached soon. It seems unlikely that the move would collapse over a difference of €3-5m.

The report adds that Everton are favourites to sign the player this summer.

Everton could definitely use more defensive depth next season and Todibo is a top class talent. He has impressed during his loan spell at Schalke this season.

The Frenchman is unlikely to get first team action at Barcelona next season and therefore a move to Everton would make sense.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Carlo Ancelotti could help him develop as a player and achieve his potential.

If he manages to impress in the Premier League, he will surely get many more opportunities to play for the elite clubs in future.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can wrap up the transfer in the coming weeks now.