Everton favourites to sign Alessandro Florenzi

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma defender Alessandro Florenzi earlier this month and it seems that the Toffees are now set to submit an offer for the player.

According to reports (h/t Football Italia), Everton are now favourites to sign the 29-year-old right-back and Carlo Ancelotti has asked them to submit a bid for the player.





Florenzi was on loan at Valencia last season and he managed to impress in the Spanish League. He could prove to be an impressive addition to Ancelotti’s defence next season.

The Toffees need to sign a new right-back especially because of Seamus Coleman’s regression as a player. Florenzi has the quality and the experience to adapt to the Premier League and make an immediate impact next season.

The 35-cap Italian international can fill in as a wide midfielder as well if needed.

The player is not a key part of Paulo Fonseca’s first-team plans and therefore Roma are likely to sell him if there is a reasonable offer on the table.

Florenzi is not the only player Everton are looking to sign from the Italian League this summer. The likes of Allan and Maksimovic have been linked with a move to Goodison Park as well.