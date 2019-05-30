Everton favourites to land Diego Llorente

Everton are apparently the favourites to sign Diego Llorente this summer.
According to a report from Noticias de Gipuzkoa (translated by SportWitness), the Toffees have been in contact with the La Liga outfit and Real Sociedad are now waiting for an official offer.
Apparently, the player is valued at around €30m and therefore Everton should be able to afford him.
Llorente is an impressive defender who can play as a defensive midfielder as well.
Marco Silva could use more depth in defence and the La Liga player could be a useful addition.
Llorente has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well but it seems that Everton are the ones that are more interested and they are leading the chase.
It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal in the coming weeks.
Everton certainly have the financial resources to pay €30m for the player.
If they can agree on a deal with the club, convincing the player shouldn’t be too hard. Llorente might be keen to make the step up and the lure of the Premier League can be hard to turn down.
It will be interesting to see where the 25-year-old ends up eventually.