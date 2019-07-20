Everton fans want the club to sign a striker after pre-season victory against AS Monaco

Everton secured a 1-0 victory over AS Monaco on Friday, with a second-half goal from right-back Seamus Coleman proving to be the difference.
It was a perfect way for the Toffees to end their eight-day stay in Alps, Switzerland – which saw them play three pre-season friendlies.
The likes of Maarten Stekelenburg, Oumar Niasse, Lewis Gibson and Nathan Broadhead were given a chance to impress manager Marco Silva, while Kevin Mirallas also got playing minutes after coming on from the bench.
It was the Dutch goalkeeper that stood out, though, as he denied the Ligue 1 side an opportunity to take the lead after making a penalty save before half-time.
Everton, who were by far the better side, could have scored more goals, though, with Lucas Digne, Niasse, Theo Walcott and Tom Davies all coming close.
With a quality finisher on the pitch, the Goodison Park would have completely blown Monaco away.
A lot of Blues’ fans were calling out for a striker to be signed after the game, and here is how most of them on Twitter reacted to the pre-season victory:
Should of been 3 or 4-1. Nice workout for the boys in blue.👏🏻
If we had an average striker it would’ve finished 4-0 at least.
Finally a win in pre season like but please get a striker lads
Please get a striker
Please one Striker
Neeeeeeeeed a striker though. Desperately
Good run out, sign a striker though lads?
Striker needed desperately
Good work but need to sign a striker pronto (would recommend Werner can use lookman as part of deal)
Good win but still in need of a striker
Everton are yet to effectively replace the goals of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku since he left Goodison Park for Old Trafford two summers ago.
Silva is hoping to have his squad and new additions in place by the end of the month in order to have time to prepare them for the new Premier League season, and time is slowly running out if a quality striker is to be landed this summer.
Securing the services of one could make all the difference between finishing in top-seven and outside of it next term.