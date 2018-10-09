Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans want Oumar Niasse to be sold

Everton fans want Oumar Niasse to be sold

9 October, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


One player who would have thought that things would look bright for him following the appointment of Marco Silva was Oumar Niasse.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in 2016, enjoyed a productive time during the 2016/17 loan spell at Hull City where Silva was the manager.

However, quite surprisingly, he has been overlooked by the Portuguese. In eight Premier League games this season, he has managed only four substitute appearances, clocking just 48 minutes of action.

The Senegal striker has struggled to force his way into Silva’s plans at Goodison Park, and it seems he is now facing an uncertain future at Merseyside.

According to Turkish Football, Everton have now told Niasse that he is free to leave in January, with long-standing admirer Galatasaray keen to sign him.

He was heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window but the deal didn’t materialise. The Turkish giants could be looking to make another move for the former Lokomotiv Moscow player in January, and this time they may succeed in landing him.

But, what do Everton fans think about his potential exit? Here are some of the selected tweets:

Jorge Sampaoli’s makes Leeds United admission, Bielsa will be delighted
Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Nathan Ake transfer link

About The Author

saikat

European Football Analyst working for Soccerlens. Can find me on twitter @saikatm87