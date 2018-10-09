Everton fans want Oumar Niasse to be sold

One player who would have thought that things would look bright for him following the appointment of Marco Silva was Oumar Niasse.
The 28-year-old, who joined the Merseyside club in 2016, enjoyed a productive time during the 2016/17 loan spell at Hull City where Silva was the manager.
However, quite surprisingly, he has been overlooked by the Portuguese. In eight Premier League games this season, he has managed only four substitute appearances, clocking just 48 minutes of action.
The Senegal striker has struggled to force his way into Silva’s plans at Goodison Park, and it seems he is now facing an uncertain future at Merseyside.
According to Turkish Football, Everton have now told Niasse that he is free to leave in January, with long-standing admirer Galatasaray keen to sign him.
He was heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray during the summer transfer window but the deal didn’t materialise. The Turkish giants could be looking to make another move for the former Lokomotiv Moscow player in January, and this time they may succeed in landing him.
But, what do Everton fans think about his potential exit? Here are some of the selected tweets:
Suspect Cenk, Niasse both leave in January. We’ll look for an all action 9 and another explosive outside forward
— Singing the blues #ElGato 🇺🇦 (@eternalblue1878) October 9, 2018
I hope Niasse gets his move to Turkey as I am sure he will prove to be a decent acquisition. He works hard but like Cenk finding the net is a problem for him. It will be interesting to see what Silva and Brands do about our centre forward problem.
— Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) October 8, 2018
I admire Niasse and I hope he finds a club that suits him.
— Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) October 9, 2018
Got to sell him. I get he’s all heart and effort but he seriously lacks quality. Get rid and find a new striker…
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) October 4, 2018
Right back and a proper Centre midfielder. Also, Send DCL on loan and sell Niasse and get a striker in.
— Sean Ready (@ready1878) October 7, 2018
Reports saying that tosun and niasse are leaving in January. I’m guessing Silva is confident in getting a big money striker then
— Jarlenciagas (@Mesofreshhh) October 9, 2018