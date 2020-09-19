Everton fans want club to sign Wilfried Zaha

Manchester United lost their opening game of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign with a 3-1 defeat on Saturday against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Two goals from former United player Wilfried Zaha and one from Andros Townsend sealed all three points for the Eagles.





Many Everton fans have been left impressed with Zaha’s performance, and have urged the club to sign the Ivory Coast international.

Zaha has expressed his desire to move elsewhere and challenge himself at a bigger club. However, Crystal Palace are yet to receive a substantial offer for the 27-year-old winger.

Everton fans feel that Zaha is a ‘top player’, and he would be a ‘great signing’ for the club. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Zaha isn’t my first choice for another attacker in this window however for a reasonable fee he’d be a great signing. Top player! — EFC89 (@EFC891) September 19, 2020

Richy – DCL – Zaha. James behind it. Do it @Everton — Ross (@rossEFC95) September 19, 2020

Pay that money for Zaha Efc — Gary Richards (@Gary7Richards) September 19, 2020

Can we just sign Zaha, he's class. — Nathan Askew (@NafferEFC) September 19, 2020

Zaha is great. Please sign him @Everton — SP (@PtzEFC) September 19, 2020

I’d take Zaha all day. #efc — Llŷr Gravell (@LlyrGrav) September 19, 2020

Everton have signed three players this summer. Every one of them has played well, with James Rodriguez being the best of the lot.

The Toffees have made a perfect start to the season winning back to back Premier League games, including a 5-2 win against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Carlo Ancelotti should look to sign a winger this summer, but Zaha’s high transfer value means that Everton may need to offload some of their players to raise the required funds.

As of now, Zaha stays at Selhurst Park. However, Palace could offload him if they receive a handsome fee.