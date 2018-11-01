Everton fans want Aaron Ramsey signed after latest news

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to discuss whether Aaron Ramsey would be a good fit for the club after news about his future broke last night.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Wales international will not be offered a new contract at the end of the season at the Emirates. It means he will be a free agent next summer.
Ramsey is a top class player and has a wealth of Premier League experience. He will be a fantastic addition for any Premier League side, and Everton fans believe the Toffees should make a move for him.
Come to Everton
— Sigurðsson (@evertonwdp) October 31, 2018
Ramsey is a superb attacking player and I am sure he would add dynamism and guile to Everton.
— Roger Williams (@RogerWi33581994) November 1, 2018
@ALANMYERSMEDIA now thats its been confirmed, do you think Everton will go after Aaron Ramsey? seems like a good fit for Marco Silva.
— Sie wakes (@siewakes20) November 1, 2018
Ramsey is a must buy @Everton
— Bradielka 💙 (@EvertonEFC1878) November 1, 2018
Aaron Ramsey pls @Everton
— Daisy (@Daisy_1878) October 31, 2018
Everton have bolstered their midfield and attacking department in the summer, but Ramsey would be a stellar addition to the squad.
The Arsenal midfielder joined the London club from Cardiff in 2008 and has made over 340 appearances for the club in all competitions.
This season he has made six starts in the Premier League, scoring one goal and registering three assists as well. It now remains to be seen whether Everton at all make a move for him next summer.