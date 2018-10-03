Everton fans tear into Tom Davies following League Cup exit

Everton crashed out of the League Cup after a shootout loss against Southampton last night.
The Toffees went behind after a first half goal from on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings. Theo Walcott did well to get his side back on level terms late into the second half.
However, Marco Silva’s men failed to produce in the penalty shootout. Southampton won 4-3 in the shootout.
Everton fans were disappointed with their side’s performance against the Saints. They were unhappy with Tom Davies’ showing in particular.
The young midfielder has really struggled to get going this season and it seems that the Goodison faithful are losing patience with him.
Everton fans took to Twitter to criticise the young midfielder after a poor display. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back soon.
Silva needs to manage Davies’ development better and it would be wise to take him out of the firing line for a while now. Perhaps a loan spell would be the best for the player right now.
Here are some of the reactions to Davies’ performance from earlier.
Tom Davies doesn’t get in a single midfield in the prem but captains Everton and starts every week. Absolute dog shit him.
— DK (@DJK1878) October 2, 2018
Tom Davies is fucking useless
— Callum Jones (@evertoncal) October 2, 2018
I’ve seen some shite play for Everton over the years but Tom Davies takes the fucking biscuit mate, he offers NOTHING
– Can’t control the ball
– Can’t pass
– Can’t shoot
– Isn’t fast
– Isn’t strong
Can anyone give me one reason he should play other than “he’s a blue tho” ?
— Jamie Seddon (@seddonjamie) October 2, 2018
He and Tom Davies are possibilities for my all time worst Everton 11.
— jipster (@jonathanp1878) October 2, 2018
2.156E-17 meters: the average length of Tom Davies’ passes.
— Michael Daly (@MichaelDaly92) October 2, 2018
Someone tell me how they rate that Tom Davies!! Stunk the gaff out again 😶
— Marcrimmer (@Marcrimmer1878) October 2, 2018
Tom Davies is robbing a living gets worse every week
— Ellis Brice (@ellisbrice) October 2, 2018
I’m sorry Tom davies isn’t good enough. Yes we won but that first half especially just shows how off pace he is. Can we please forgot that city goal
— simon peggi (@Simonpeggi) September 29, 2018
Someone tell Tom Davies he can go play with Bart Simpson and their skateboards when the match is on.
Someone also tell Marco to swerve that 442 shite.
— CC (@Cunnginham) October 2, 2018
Kept quiet on the Tom Davies debate so far but fuck it, he’s so fuckin shit!! Silva continues to play him he’s gonna ruin the kid, needs time away ASAP!
— Dazzler (@dazzler1878efc) October 2, 2018
Fed up of people defending Tom Davies, hes fuckin useless, what positives does he bring to the pitch?? Alls he does is slows play down, pass backwards and 8 out of 10 of his negative passes dont reach the player… scruffy little tit
— Anthony Gray (@AntGray84) October 2, 2018