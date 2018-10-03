Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans tear into Tom Davies following League Cup exit

3 October, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton crashed out of the League Cup after a shootout loss against Southampton last night.

The Toffees went behind after a first half goal from on-loan Liverpool striker Danny Ings. Theo Walcott did well to get his side back on level terms late into the second half.

However, Marco Silva’s men failed to produce in the penalty shootout. Southampton won 4-3 in the shootout.

Everton fans were disappointed with their side’s performance against the Saints. They were unhappy with Tom Davies’ showing in particular.

The young midfielder has really struggled to get going this season and it seems that the Goodison faithful are losing patience with him.

Everton fans took to Twitter to criticise the young midfielder after a poor display. It will be interesting to see if he can bounce back soon.

Silva needs to manage Davies’ development better and it would be wise to take him out of the firing line for a while now. Perhaps a loan spell would be the best for the player right now.

Here are some of the reactions to Davies’ performance from earlier.

