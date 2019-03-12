Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans slam Richarlison’s Twitter post

12 March, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton fans have reacted to Richarlison’s Twitter post after the Newcastle game.

The Brazilian posted images of him scoring and celebrating at St James’ Park and the Toffees fans criticised him for celebrating a defeat.

They also pointed out that the team were below par in terms of performance.

The Brazilian did well individually but the result has clearly scarred the Everton fans.

It seems that the Everton fans are very frustrated with the recent run of form. Marco Silva’s men were 2-0 up against Newcastle but they allowed the home side to get back into the game and win 3-2.

Everton are in desperate need of a lift and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back with a few wins now.

The Everton boss is under tremendous pressure right now and his future at the club looks bleak unless things improve dramatically.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Richarlison’s social media post.

