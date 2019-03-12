Everton fans slam Richarlison’s Twitter post

Everton fans have reacted to Richarlison’s Twitter post after the Newcastle game.
The Brazilian posted images of him scoring and celebrating at St James’ Park and the Toffees fans criticised him for celebrating a defeat.
They also pointed out that the team were below par in terms of performance.
— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) March 10, 2019
The Brazilian did well individually but the result has clearly scarred the Everton fans.
It seems that the Everton fans are very frustrated with the recent run of form. Marco Silva’s men were 2-0 up against Newcastle but they allowed the home side to get back into the game and win 3-2.
Everton are in desperate need of a lift and it will be interesting to see if they can bounce back with a few wins now.
The Everton boss is under tremendous pressure right now and his future at the club looks bleak unless things improve dramatically.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Richarlison’s social media post.
Celebrating a loss. Brilliant
— Jonathan Fletcher (@FletcherJofanon) March 10, 2019
These photos would look a whole lot better if we had, you know, won the game.
— Michael Ranson (@michaelranson) March 10, 2019
Congrats on the goal and that but honestly what’s the point, most the team played atrocious and no one should be proud about that result
— ZestyZouma (@ZestyZouma) March 11, 2019
Bloody hell. You scored. You played (not to well I may add) and you got paid how much??? Is that all that matters to you?
— Simon Bradley (@badacrobat) March 10, 2019
Great! We lost! But at least you scored 🙄
— Tam (@t4m5ingraham) March 10, 2019
We lost ya know
— Liam Collins (@LiamEFC8) March 10, 2019
Me too wow 😮🤦🏻♂️@Everton this is unacceptable
— kentfc (@fc_kent) March 11, 2019
As long as u look good that you’ve scored. Don’t matter that we lost after being two nil up with 20 minutes left
— lee burgess (@leeburgess38) March 11, 2019