Everton fans react as Ronald Koeman wants to sign Michael Keane

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as their next manager today.

The Dutchman took over from Quique Setien who was fired at the start of the week.


The former Everton manager has left his job with the Netherlands national team and has signed a two-year contract at the Camp Nou.

Koeman, who served Barcelona as a player, will now be looking to make an impact as a manager for the Blaugrana.

Barcelona president – Josep Maria Bartomeu – listed just seven players – Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong and Ousmane Dembele – who are not for sale.

It also means Koeman could be looking to offload other key players at the club including the likes of Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, Ivan Rakitic, and Luis Suarez.

According to reports from OK Diario, Koeman has given three names to the Barcelona board that he wishes to have at the club.

He wants Donny van de Beek, Memphis Depay and Michael Keane, of which the later is seen as a potential replacement of Pique.

Keane has done well under Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but he has plenty to prove himself.

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. There are some fans who cheekily commented that Everton should consider a swap deal for Lionel Messi, whose future has come under speculation as well.

