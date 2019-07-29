Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans respond to Wilfried Zaha’s cryptic tweet

Everton fans respond to Wilfried Zaha’s cryptic tweet

29 July, 2019 Crystal Palace, English Premier League, Everton

Everton have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £52 million plus add ons for Wilfried Zaha but it was quickly rejected.

According to reports from The Sun, the Eagles have issued a hands-off warning over Zaha as the London club are adamant that they won’t sell their prized asset at any cost this summer.

Palace have already lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer to Manchester United, and were willing to let go of Zaha for £80 million. However, Palace now feel that they won’t have enough time to secure a replacement for the Ivory Coast winger.

The 26-year-old forward posted a very cryptic message on Twitter today, and it has sparked a response from many Everton fans.

Many of the Toffees fans have urged Zaha to come and join Marco Silva’s side this summer.

The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Everton were planning to include Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as a part of the deal to lure Zaha.

It remains to be seen now whether Everton will make another move – a more improved bid with any player as part exchange – for Zaha or whether Marco Silva will move to other targets.

Everton need to bolster their attack this summer, and Zaha would have been a massive addition to their side.

However, as it stands, Zaha is looking more likely to stay at Selhurst Park beyond the summer.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur handed boost as Juventus have told Paulo Dybala's entourage that they will listen to offers for the Argentine
Report: Crystal Palace set to move for Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com