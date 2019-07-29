Everton fans respond to Wilfried Zaha’s cryptic tweet

Everton have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £52 million plus add ons for Wilfried Zaha but it was quickly rejected.
According to reports from The Sun, the Eagles have issued a hands-off warning over Zaha as the London club are adamant that they won’t sell their prized asset at any cost this summer.
Palace have already lost Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer to Manchester United, and were willing to let go of Zaha for £80 million. However, Palace now feel that they won’t have enough time to secure a replacement for the Ivory Coast winger.
The 26-year-old forward posted a very cryptic message on Twitter today, and it has sparked a response from many Everton fans.
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) July 29, 2019
Many of the Toffees fans have urged Zaha to come and join Marco Silva’s side this summer.
Come to Everton!
— Zaha to Goodison! (@zyzzeeshan) July 29, 2019
Is that the showcase on the East Lancs mate?
— GrandOldTeam (@grandoldteam) July 29, 2019
See, I did this logically… if (big if) he was waiting for the go ahead from CP to talk to Everton and he was killing time, he’d be by finch farm… so the cineworld at Speke would be more likely.. having flown into Liverpool JLA…
But, it’s more likely to be Croydon 😂😂
— Ste Kelly (@stekellyefc) July 29, 2019
Please come to Everton
— Rachhpal Singh (@rachhpalsingh) July 29, 2019
Fly straight into John Lennon airport pal #EFC
— dean ward (@deanward1234) July 29, 2019
Everton soon ye bro 😎🔵
— Brendan (@BRawcliffe96) July 29, 2019
The Daily Mail reported earlier this month that Everton were planning to include Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy as a part of the deal to lure Zaha.
It remains to be seen now whether Everton will make another move – a more improved bid with any player as part exchange – for Zaha or whether Marco Silva will move to other targets.
Everton need to bolster their attack this summer, and Zaha would have been a massive addition to their side.
However, as it stands, Zaha is looking more likely to stay at Selhurst Park beyond the summer.