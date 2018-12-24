Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Zouma’s display vs Tottenham

24 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton crashed to a 6-2 defeat at home to Tottenham last night.

Goals from Harry Kane, Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen sealed an emphatic win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for the home side.

Marco Silva will be disappointed with his side’s performance and it will be interesting to see how the Toffees respond in their next game. Everton backed Silva in the market during the summer and they would have expected a better start to the season.

Everton’s midfield were thoroughly outplayed and they struggled in defence as well.

The likes of Keane and Zouma struggled to cope with Tottenham’s attack and the fans were unhappy with their performances.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kurt Zouma’s display against Tottenham last night.

The young Frenchman had an evening to forget and he will need to bounce back strongly in his next outing.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance from last night.

