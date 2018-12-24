Everton fans react to Zouma’s display vs Tottenham

Everton crashed to a 6-2 defeat at home to Tottenham last night.
Goals from Harry Kane, Son, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen sealed an emphatic win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Theo Walcott and Gylfi Sigurdsson scored for the home side.
Marco Silva will be disappointed with his side’s performance and it will be interesting to see how the Toffees respond in their next game. Everton backed Silva in the market during the summer and they would have expected a better start to the season.
Everton’s midfield were thoroughly outplayed and they struggled in defence as well.
The likes of Keane and Zouma struggled to cope with Tottenham’s attack and the fans were unhappy with their performances.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kurt Zouma’s display against Tottenham last night.
The young Frenchman had an evening to forget and he will need to bounce back strongly in his next outing.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance from last night.
Kurt Zouma is the worst defender in the league, cant understand why he is at Everton. Should be playing sunday football.
— fitubollan (@fitubollan) December 23, 2018
I fucking love @JPickford1 and IMO Zouma was at fault for the Son goal! #EFC
— TheToffeeMen (@TheToffeeMenEFC) December 23, 2018
Absolute laziness from Zouma there. Yikes. #efc #EVETOT
— Andrew Winter (@AnAndrewWinter) December 23, 2018
Zouma and Keane all over the place’ this is shite’ not good enough.
— Tasty Toffee ⚽️ (@stevopainter87) December 23, 2018
Zouma is always a liability
— Slow Coach™🐘 (@barusi_dominic) December 23, 2018
Ooooff Kurt Zouma played with multiple blindfolds on today
— Coleman (@colemanclaytpn) December 23, 2018
He didn’t have a bad performance ; Zouma Was horrific
— Edison (@popy2000) December 23, 2018