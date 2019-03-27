Everton fans react to Yerry Mina’s injury

Everton have been handed a huge blow ahead of weekend’s trip to the London Stadium, as Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina has been ruled out of the clash against West Ham United after suffering a hamstring injury on Tuesday.
The 24-year -old was withdrawn 41 minutes into the 2-1 friendly loss to South Korea in Seoul yesterday, and he is due back at Finch Farm today where the club’s medical team will assess the extent of the knock.
The former Barcelona man has struggled to establish himself as a key player under manager Marco Silva since arriving Goodison Park last summer, featuring in just 12 league games thus far.
Mina put in a great performance in Everton’s 2-0 win over Chelsea prior to the international break, completing a league game for the first time since the 5-1 victory over Burnley on boxing day, and might have convinced Silva enough to retain his spot for the West Ham clash.
However, Chelsea loanee Kurt Zouma will certainly return to the lineup against the Hammers, and Silva will hope him and Michael Keane can help shut out the hosts and help the Toffees to their 12th league win of the campaign.
Mina’s injury could set the player back as he could be ruled out for almost a month, and it has dealt a blow on the club’s defensive depth during such a crucial time of the season.
Here is how some Everton fans reacted to the news on Twitter:
