Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Yerry Mina’s injury update

Everton fans react to Yerry Mina’s injury update

26 February, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Yerry Mina will miss today’s game against Cardiff City due to an injury.

The Colombian centre back has had his fair share of injuries since moving to Goodison Park and the fans will be frustrated with the situation.

Silva said: “Mina is a doubt, he worked last two days and will be in doubt until tomorrow. We have one more session and after we will see how he is.”

Mina has shown that he can be a very good player when he is fit and Silva will be hoping to have him back sooner rather than later.

He could still make a big difference in Everton’s season. The Toffees are crying out for a reliable centre back right now.

It will be interesting to see if he returns for the next game.

Everton paid good money for Mina in the summer and they would have expected a lot more. However, injuries are always unfortunate.

Some Everton fans are not happy with Marco Silva’s update on Yerry Mina and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.

Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.

Johnny Russell opens up about failed Celtic move
Celtic fans react to links with David Moyes

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com