Everton fans react to Yerry Mina’s injury update

Everton manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Yerry Mina will miss today’s game against Cardiff City due to an injury.
The Colombian centre back has had his fair share of injuries since moving to Goodison Park and the fans will be frustrated with the situation.
Silva said: “Mina is a doubt, he worked last two days and will be in doubt until tomorrow. We have one more session and after we will see how he is.”
Mina has shown that he can be a very good player when he is fit and Silva will be hoping to have him back sooner rather than later.
He could still make a big difference in Everton’s season. The Toffees are crying out for a reliable centre back right now.
It will be interesting to see if he returns for the next game.
Everton paid good money for Mina in the summer and they would have expected a lot more. However, injuries are always unfortunate.
Some Everton fans are not happy with Marco Silva’s update on Yerry Mina and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the situation.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Yerry Mina has defo been kidnapped by the Medellin cartel https://t.co/qGLvB2Ux7e
— Mills (@ConnorEFC18) February 25, 2019
Yerry Mina doesn’t actually exist does he? He’s an urban myth pic.twitter.com/V8Zmj2S3Cg
— The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) February 25, 2019
Yerry Mina is shit I hope his injury is a front and we sell uim
— ▪️ (@Aldo1878) February 25, 2019
Yerry Mina’s like those celebs that go into the jungle and are on all the footage having a laugh in camp but are exempt from all the trials on medical grounds.
— Matt (@africansunset73) February 26, 2019
Exactly what is the Mina injury?
— Stephen Reeves (@ste_reeves) February 25, 2019
What on Earth has happened to Yerry Mina
— Dr. Greenthumb 🥑 (@soymilkhola) February 25, 2019
Remember yerry mina
— ✖️ (@Joe96__) February 25, 2019