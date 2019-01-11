Everton fans react to transfer links with Michy Batshuayi

Everton are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
According to Dominic King from the Daily Mail, the Toffees are looking to bring in the striker in January.
However, any move will have to be a permanent one because they have already loaned Kurt Zouma from the Blues.
There is no doubt that Everton are in need of a striker and Batshuayi is extremely talented. If he manages to rediscover his form and confidence at Goodison Park, he could become a star for them.
Marco Silva has been reliant on Richarlison for goals and Batshuayi’s arrival will share that burden.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make an offer for the player now. It is clear that Batshuayi is not a part of Sarri’s first team plans at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, a reasonable offer might persuade the Blues to sell.
Everton fans have shared their thoughts on the transfer links with the Belgian and here are some of the reactions from earlier.
£14m for Batshuayi, we’ve got to be all over that surely, crying out for a clinical finisher. #EFC
— Jordan (@JordanMcGiveron) January 10, 2019
Signing Batshuayi for £14m is a great deal imo. Hes in poor form but is still a good striker and 25. His value is never going to go below £14m which isn’t much money anyway. He’s a strong backup and has a massive potential upside as he could easily return to goalscoring form #EFC
— Luke (@GriffinFtbl) January 10, 2019
@Everton Sign Batshuayi thanks
— Garrett (@ParrettGost) January 10, 2019
For 14million it would be foolish not too! He has talent no doubt!
— Shaun Davies (@ShaunChiefEFC) January 10, 2019
I’m not a massive fan of Batshuayi but if he’s available for as little as £14million quid thats a bit of a snip.
— Catcherintherye (@Holdentheblue) January 10, 2019
He’s awful. 1 goal in 15, 0 assists. Worse than Niasse.
— Steve Dow (@SteveDow1) January 11, 2019
Love Batman! Sign him up.
— TAYO (@S_TAYO96) January 10, 2019