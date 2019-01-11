Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to transfer links with Michy Batshuayi

11 January, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

According to Dominic King from the Daily Mail, the Toffees are looking to bring in the striker in January.

However, any move will have to be a permanent one because they have already loaned Kurt Zouma from the Blues.

There is no doubt that Everton are in need of a striker and Batshuayi is extremely talented. If he manages to rediscover his form and confidence at Goodison Park, he could become a star for them.

Marco Silva has been reliant on Richarlison for goals and Batshuayi’s arrival will share that burden.

It will be interesting to see if Everton make an offer for the player now. It is clear that Batshuayi is not a part of Sarri’s first team plans at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, a reasonable offer might persuade the Blues to sell.

Everton fans have shared their thoughts on the transfer links with the Belgian and here are some of the reactions from earlier.

