Everton fans react to transfer links with Jean-Kevin Augustin

14 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton are thought to be planning a January move for Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The highly rated wide forward has been quite impressive for RB Leipzig this season and reports from earlier this week (translated by SportWitness) claim that the Toffees are lining up a bid for him.

Marco Silva’s side could definitely use some additions in attack and Augustin could prove to be a quality addition.

The likes of Walcott have been quite mediocre in the recent weeks and Augustin’s arrival will freshen things up in attack for Everton.

The forward is valued at around €40m and that should not be a problem for Everton. Moshiri has the resources to make the move happen.

Everton have shown great quality in defence this season and an improved attack could take them to the next level. They have been too reliant on Richarlison for goals and Augustin could share that burden.

Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the links with the wide forward on social media.

