Everton fans react to transfer links with Jean-Kevin Augustin

Everton are thought to be planning a January move for Jean-Kevin Augustin.
The highly rated wide forward has been quite impressive for RB Leipzig this season and reports from earlier this week (translated by SportWitness) claim that the Toffees are lining up a bid for him.
Marco Silva’s side could definitely use some additions in attack and Augustin could prove to be a quality addition.
The likes of Walcott have been quite mediocre in the recent weeks and Augustin’s arrival will freshen things up in attack for Everton.
The forward is valued at around €40m and that should not be a problem for Everton. Moshiri has the resources to make the move happen.
Everton have shown great quality in defence this season and an improved attack could take them to the next level. They have been too reliant on Richarlison for goals and Augustin could share that burden.
Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the links with the wide forward on social media.
Yes, we’ll have him.
— Sean Lawrence (@SL1878) December 10, 2018
Couldn’t agree more. Apparently going in for Jean Kevin Augustin from Leipzig. Good player and striker badly needed.
— Jonathan Dickinson (@joth1878) December 10, 2018
Never heard of him, but if Brands has identified him that’s good enough for me.
— Steven Taylor (@Stevexebra) December 10, 2018
wouldnt be my first choice leipzig forward but he looks a decent player
— ⁸ (@HazoAG8) December 11, 2018
For the love of God sign him! If we can score; we can overlook Coleman’s decline for another year.
— Lord Rupert Everton (@Thekidsbrokeit) December 11, 2018
Silva should mention he likes the player in every interview from now until the end of the next transfer window. See how Ringnick likes having another club harping on about one of his players, even when they’ve made it abundantly clear they’re not looking to sell.
— Grab68 (@Grab68) December 13, 2018
No smoke without fire!
Ralf Rangnick responds to Jean-Kévin Augustin to Everton rumours https://t.co/MuntfqfzuG
— 1878 St.Domingo’s-(A life not a fashion statement) (@st_1878) December 13, 2018
Spot on would like to see
Sneiderlin
Besic
Niasse
Walcott (sold)
Dowell
Holgate (loan)
Bring in Jean Kevin-Augustin and Doucoure. Make Gomes/Zouma permanent.
— Singing the blues 🇧🇷 (@eternalblue1878) December 13, 2018