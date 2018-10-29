Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display vs Man Utd

Everton crashed to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League last night.

Manchester United picked up a 2-0 lead within 49 minutes through Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba. Everton did well to get back into the game through Gylfi Sigurdsson, but they failed to get the equaliser.

Marco Silva’s men put on an underwhelming display against Manchester United and the fans were particularly unhappy with Theo Walcott’s performance.

The former Arsenal man has been quite mediocre in the recent games and he will need to improve.

With the likes of Bernard and Richarlison at the club, Walcott could lose his starting berth if he continues to disappoint.

Everton could have used Walcott’s pace and sharpness in and around the box but the former Arsenal man struggled to make any sort of impact.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the England winger.

