Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display vs Man Utd

Everton crashed to a 2-1 defeat in the Premier League last night.
Manchester United picked up a 2-0 lead within 49 minutes through Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba. Everton did well to get back into the game through Gylfi Sigurdsson, but they failed to get the equaliser.
Marco Silva’s men put on an underwhelming display against Manchester United and the fans were particularly unhappy with Theo Walcott’s performance.
The former Arsenal man has been quite mediocre in the recent games and he will need to improve.
With the likes of Bernard and Richarlison at the club, Walcott could lose his starting berth if he continues to disappoint.
Everton could have used Walcott’s pace and sharpness in and around the box but the former Arsenal man struggled to make any sort of impact.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the England winger.
Here are some of the best reactions.
We were right about Coleman and Walcott being absolutely shite??? pic.twitter.com/0z3PknDP01
— Everton Fans Corner (@EFCFansCorner_) October 28, 2018
Positives:
Digne
Pickford
Andre Gomes
Negatives:
Coleman
Walcott
We bottled it again.
— S (@EFC_95) October 28, 2018
Walcott is a cowardly shithouse with no end product.
Discuss
— Big Mo Schneiderlins Yellow Streak (@charlatanefc) October 28, 2018
Walcott again done nothing’ was shite again there. Can I say this without people crying that he is the new scapegoat! He was shite end off not the first time needs putting on the bench.
— Tasty Toffee ⚽️ (@stevopainter87) October 28, 2018
A few observations:
1) Fucking Jon Moss
2) Lookman MUST start over Walcott next week.
3) Pickford absolutely solid.
4) Gomes really looking good.
5) FA should give Martial three match ban as they did Niasse
6) United will be nowhere near the title for years.
— TX Bill (@GOT_TXBill) October 28, 2018
Souness has got it spot on there about Walcott. The utter laziness on that touch and not getting back.
— MTS (@MTSeed88) October 28, 2018
How badly has Theo Walcott regressed though? Goodness, he is absolute garbage now..
— GeorgeDoors (@stardorman) October 28, 2018
Said it before and I’ll say it again. Walcott is shite
— Jack (@JM1TTY) October 21, 2018