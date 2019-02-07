Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display vs Man City

7 February, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League last night.

Stoppage time goals at the end of each half from Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte earned the victory for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sergio Aguero could have scored as well but the Argentine was denied by the crossbar.

The defeat leaves Everton ninth in the table with just 33 points from 26 games.

Marco Silva is under tremendous pressure after a rocky start to life as the Everton manager and it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around against Watford at the weekend.

Everton struggled to create anything meaningful against the league leaders. The likes of Theo Walcott failed to stretch the away defence and the former Arsenal man seemed quite wasteful as well.

The fans weren’t too impressed with the winger’s display last night.

Walcott has had a poor season so far and the fans will be expecting a lot more from him. It will be interesting to see if he can rediscover his form and finish the season strongly.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Theo Walcott’s performance against Manchester City and here are some of the reactions.

