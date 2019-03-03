Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display vs Liverpool

Everton picked up a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League earlier today.
The Toffees put in a solid display to restrict the Reds to just a point at Goodison Park.
Liverpool failed to capitalize on their chances and Everton will be delighted to have made a dent their rivals’ title aspirations.
Marco Silva’s side defended well throughout the game but they lacked the cutting edge in attack.
There were a few disappointing performances from the attackers and Theo Walcott’s display was very poor in particular.
The former Arsenal man has been out of form for a while now and it is clear that Everton will have to take him out of the firing line now.
Walcott is lacking in form and confidence right now. Heavy touches, poor passing and the lack of work ethic from the £110,000-a-week winger is hurting the Toffees going forward.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Walcott’s performance and here are some of the reactions.
Theo Walcott haha. How does he keep getting played.
— Marc Roche (@Rochey1878) March 3, 2019
Theo Walcott every time he gets chance to score pic.twitter.com/fX0Xlj3bFP
— ❄️J ❄️ (@KxtHxrington) March 3, 2019
How is Theo Walcott a footballer. Creates nothing, scores nothing, passing shite, can’t set up a good ball, can’t do anything even he receives the ball. If he was Ntn Irish or Scottish the media would give him nothing. He’s shite. But cause he’s English they hype him. He’s shite
— Jack Kennedy (@Flapjackkcaj) March 3, 2019
Theo Walcott is fucking shit. This is a fact
— Yush (@yusha123) March 3, 2019
I have decided that Theo Walcott is bad. I decided this some time ago but just thought you should know.
— Billy (@AirGordonIX) March 3, 2019
Theo Walcott is still shite, Ademola Lookman still perennially underlooked. #alwaysthesame
— Byronchenko (@Byronchenko) March 3, 2019
Oh dear…Theo Walcott #EVELIV
— Mahlohla (@Mahlohla7) March 3, 2019
What’s a Theo Walcott 🤷♂️.
— Ste Painter ⚽️! EFC 🍻 (@stevopainter87) March 3, 2019
One thing that will never change, is that THEO WALCOTT IS ABSOLUTELY SHITE
— EvertonBlues (@EvertonBlues_) March 3, 2019
Theo Walcott by the way, absolute fucking wet wipe him, abysmal
— Jay (@JayMyers7) March 3, 2019