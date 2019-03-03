Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display vs Liverpool

3 March, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton picked up a 0-0 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League earlier today.

The Toffees put in a solid display to restrict the Reds to just a point at Goodison Park.

Liverpool failed to capitalize on their chances and Everton will be delighted to have made a dent their rivals’ title aspirations.

Marco Silva’s side defended well throughout the game but they lacked the cutting edge in attack.

There were a few disappointing performances from the attackers and Theo Walcott’s display was very poor in particular.

The former Arsenal man has been out of form for a while now and it is clear that Everton will have to take him out of the firing line now.

Walcott is lacking in form and confidence right now. Heavy touches, poor passing and the lack of work ethic from the £110,000-a-week winger is hurting the Toffees going forward.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Walcott’s performance and here are some of the reactions.

