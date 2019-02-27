Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Theo Walcott’s display against Cardiff

Everton picked up a 3-0 win over Cardiff City in the Premier League last night.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a vital brace for the Toffees away from home and Calvert Lewin bagged a third for Marco Silva’s side.

Silva will be very pleased with his side’s performance last night.

Everton were in desperate need of a convincing win and the fans will be happy with what they have seen.

Apart from a few disappointing displays, it was an impressive night for the Everton faithful.

Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott was one of the very few who struggled for the away side. The winger seems devoid of confidence and sharpness.

Walcott has been out of form for a while now and Silva should consider taking him out of the side for a while.

The 29-year-old has taken a lot of criticism from the fans in the recent weeks and he could do some time away from the firing line.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to his performance against Cardiff City last night.

