Everton fans react to their defeat against West Ham

16 September, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


Everton crashed to a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United earlier today.

The Toffees are struggling with several injury issues but their performance against the Hammers was simply unacceptable.

Gylfi Sigurdsson bagged a consolation goal for the hosts in an otherwise abysmal display.

Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic helped West Ham secure their first win of the season.

The Hammers went into this game with a lot of pressure and Pellegrini will be delighted to see that his side have delivered.

Everton struggled to control the game right from the start and silly mistakes cost them during crucial stages of the game.

Marco Silva’s men have 6 points from five games now and it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around next week.

Everton cannot afford to keep dropping points this early on in the season if they want to challenge for the Europa spots.

Here is how their fans reacted to the humiliating defeat.

