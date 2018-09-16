Everton fans react to their defeat against West Ham

Everton crashed to a 3-1 defeat at home to West Ham United earlier today.
The Toffees are struggling with several injury issues but their performance against the Hammers was simply unacceptable.
Gylfi Sigurdsson bagged a consolation goal for the hosts in an otherwise abysmal display.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Marko Arnautovic helped West Ham secure their first win of the season.
The Hammers went into this game with a lot of pressure and Pellegrini will be delighted to see that his side have delivered.
Everton struggled to control the game right from the start and silly mistakes cost them during crucial stages of the game.
Marco Silva’s men have 6 points from five games now and it will be interesting to see if they can turn it around next week.
Everton cannot afford to keep dropping points this early on in the season if they want to challenge for the Europa spots.
Here is how their fans reacted to the humiliating defeat.
So we have gone from just scraping draws against bottom half teams to actually getting battered by the leagues bottom team. Absolutely abysmal once again. All the money we have spent and STILL not replaced #Lukaku 😡 we need a quality striker, end of. #EFCmatchday #Everton #EFC
— Lee Anthony Parnell (@lee_parnell) September 16, 2018
4 managers and same problems persist. Awful midfield
— Mikey A (@mikjaal) September 16, 2018
Why we didn’t go for a decent striker in the summer is beyond me!
— BurnleyWallet (@BurnleyWallet) September 16, 2018
When you play the likes of Kenny Holgate Tosun DCL in the staring 11 what do we expect. The bench was horrific. Replace a dreadful Tosun with an even worse Niasse. Worse under silva
— Mark (@MarkNico1878) September 16, 2018
— ❄️J ❄️ (@TWxllcott) September 16, 2018
When will our spineless fans stop accepting this and start protesting years of crap.
— ……… (@SamuelScott5) September 16, 2018
Silva is seriously out of his depth. Staggering decision to employ him when the Club tries to get out of a tunnel with real prospect ahead. With the money we had, we could target a real manager with some serious proven credentials. Another season gone already
— Sotirios Siminas (@SSiminas) September 16, 2018