Everton fans react to the Tweet of Everton Architect Dan Meis

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Everton are planning to build a new stadium planned for Bramley Moore Dock on the banks of the River Mersey, and New York-based architect Dan Meis is behind its design.

He has been consulting with Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri over the project and talks are on-going with potential investors for the £500 million project.


Plans for a detailed build timetable are also being finalised with contractors Laing O’Rourke, but the coronavirus pandemic has since affected everything.

Nevertheless, execution plans for the 52,000-seater stadium will resume once it’s safe for work to resume fully, and Everton were hoping to hear a decision on their planning permission for the new stadium later this summer.

A lot of Everton fans follow
Meis on social media as he sometimes post about the new stadium, but his most recent tweet has gotten them worried:

It is unknown if it is connected with the Goodison Park outfit or just another one of the architect’s clients, and here is how some Toffees fans reacted to it:

Meis designed AS Roma’s Stadio della Roma, the Staples Center, Paul Brown Stadium, Safeco Field and Miller Park. The Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will definitely turn out to be a masterpiece, and Everton fans just can’t wait.

