Everton fans react to the Tweet of Everton Architect Dan Meis

Everton are planning to build a new stadium planned for Bramley Moore Dock on the banks of the River Mersey, and New York-based architect Dan Meis is behind its design.

He has been consulting with Toffees majority owner Farhad Moshiri over the project and talks are on-going with potential investors for the £500 million project.





Plans for a detailed build timetable are also being finalised with contractors Laing O’Rourke, but the coronavirus pandemic has since affected everything.

Nevertheless, execution plans for the 52,000-seater stadium will resume once it’s safe for work to resume fully, and Everton were hoping to hear a decision on their planning permission for the new stadium later this summer.

A lot of Everton fans follow

Meis on social media as he sometimes post about the new stadium, but his most recent tweet has gotten them worried:

If I learned anything from this year it is that when someone says “it isn’t personal, it is just business” I probably shouldn’t have been in business with them to begin with…. — danmeis (@Meisarch) June 19, 2020

It is unknown if it is connected with the Goodison Park outfit or just another one of the architect’s clients, and here is how some Toffees fans reacted to it:

You’re going to have to confirm whether this is about Everton or not, Dan… 🥴 — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) June 19, 2020

Calm down blues🤣 pic.twitter.com/cGA7GYbEM1 — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) June 20, 2020

Going to need a confirmation that this isn’t Everton related — Big Fella Yerry (@MainManMina) June 19, 2020

Hi Dan. Can you either follow or unfollow someone please? Ta. — Dan (@GrandOldTeamDan) June 19, 2020

Whoa whoa. Posts like that are getting me nervous now. — Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) June 19, 2020

Your interaction with Everton fans since the start of the BMD project has been excellent but to post a cryptic tweet and not respond since posting is poor to be honest. — Gary D (@GazDEFC1878) June 19, 2020

Tell me this isn’t kenwright?? It’s kenwright isn’t it?? — mickjamo (@mickjamo) June 19, 2020

Gulp! Not Everton related I hope.🤔🥴 — ToffeeDoug (@toffeedoug) June 19, 2020

Stinks of Everton this — Barnes 🇮🇹 (@barnesyp24) June 19, 2020

Dan don’t give me unnecessary worries — 1878 Spezials (@SJM1878) June 19, 2020

Hes always been fast to respond to blues in the past to put any unease to rest. The fact hes ignoring us may point towards everton but tbh his job with Everton is Probably done now its gone to planning unless everton have let him down on something to do with overseeing the build — craig johno (@cjohno1001) June 20, 2020

Meis designed AS Roma’s Stadio della Roma, the Staples Center, Paul Brown Stadium, Safeco Field and Miller Park. The Bramley-Moore Dock stadium will definitely turn out to be a masterpiece, and Everton fans just can’t wait.