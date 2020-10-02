Everton fans react to the latest on Ben Godfrey

Everton have agreed on a fee with Norwich for Ben Godfrey.

According to Paul Joyce from The Times, the Toffees will pay £25m plus add ons for the Norwich City defender.





Godfrey is highly rated in England and he should prove to be a quality long-term signing for Everton. The Merseyside outfit needed to bring in a centre back and they have been linked with the likes of Tomori and Zouma.

Everton tried to sign Gabriel Magalhaes at the start of the window as well.

Godfrey is strong and athletic. He is also very accomplished on the ball. The 22-year-old will help Everton build from the back.

Furthermore, he can play as a defensive midfielder if needed. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Toffees.

Although the price might seem steep for now, Godfrey has the talent and potential to justify the investment in the coming months.

Everton have been outstanding in the transfer window so far and they have made a very good start to their season as well. It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti can help end their wait for silverware this year.

Here is what the Everton fans had to say about Godfrey.

