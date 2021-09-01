Everton fans react to the arrival of Salomon Rondon

Everton confirmed the signing of Salomon Rondon on a free transfer last night and the Venezuelan forward has signed a two-year contract with the Toffees with the option of a third season.

✍️ | Salomón Rondón has joined from Dalian Professional on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract with the option for a third season. #EFC 🔵 — Everton (@Everton) August 31, 2021

The 31-year-old has played in the Premier League before with West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United and he could prove to be a quality short term addition for the Merseyside outfit.

Currently, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only recognised number nine at the club and Rondon could support him in the attack or operate as a backup option.

The player has worked with Rafael Benitez during their time together at Newcastle and the Spaniard will know all about the striker’s strengths and weaknesses.

Apart from his goal-scoring ability, Rondon is an excellent target man who can hold up the ball and bring others into the play.

His technical ability and presence upfront will add a new dimension to the Everton attack.

Given the fact that he has played in English football before, he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Goodison Park this season.

Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the arrival of the Venezuelan international and here is what they had to say.

He'll do more for us this season than kean would have. — Blue (@scouseMike81) August 31, 2021

No backup left back , no right back , no right winger. Brands let us down again — ollietramine (@ollietramineee) August 31, 2021

Not a bad back up option free plus probably low wages. — Kian (@Kian0201) August 31, 2021

Underwhelming window by far but can’t help thinking we are all guilty of this being so. How many of us were not bothered when we were splashing silly money on Gylfi etc as it wasn’t our money, well it’s well and truly come back to bite us on the arse 🤦‍♂️ — Scott (@ScottBarton6) August 31, 2021

You waited till 23:00 for this? Pathetic — Paul Albertsen (@paulsteenalbo) August 31, 2021

🙄 Josh king the second 👑 — Ryan James Hallett (@RyanHallett12) August 31, 2021

