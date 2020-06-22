Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s performance vs Liverpool

Saikat
Seamus Coleman

Everton managed a 0-0 draw against derby rivals Liverpool in the Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon at Goodison Park.

It wasn’t an exciting derby game as both sides looked very rusty. However, Everton nearly came to breaking the deadlock.


Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range flick was kept out by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, and moments later Tom Davies’ shot from the loose ball struck the post.

Although Liverpool dominated possession, Everton were superbly organised defensively. Seamus Coleman, the Everton skipper, was simply superb and he led by example.

Coleman, who is on £70k-per-week wages, has struggled to meet the high standards in the first half of the season. However, it seems like the break has helped him regain his best form once again.

Many Everton fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Coleman’s performance after the match. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 31-year-old made four tackles, two interceptions, and three clearances during the game, according to whoscored.com.

Carlo Ancelotti has made a strong impact at Everton already, and the Toffees are expected to get better when the Italian has more of his own signings in the team.

Everton are the only Premier League side to remain unbeaten at home in 2020 in all competitions. They face Norwich City in the next Premier League game on Wednesday.