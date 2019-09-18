Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s latest comments

Everton have lost two Premier League games already so far, and both of them were away from home.

The Toffees suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday. This is one area where Marco Silva’s side needs to improve in their coming matches if they are serious about getting into the top six.

Seamus Coleman has urged Everton to use Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Sheffield United as a springboard for success for the rest of the campaign.

The right-back is extremely disappointed with the result and said each and every player must take responsibility and try to make amends for their mistakes.

“We have to make sure we retain our confidence from our home form and try to make amends [following Bournemouth] against Sheffield United and go on from there,” Coleman told evertontv.

“When you put on the Everton shirt – whether you are old or young – you have to take responsibility, to be brave and look for the ball at all times and help your teammates.

“Not many of us could hold our heads high coming off the pitch [on Sunday] and that’s the truth.

“Our home form is good but away from home at the minute it is disappointing and something we need to put right very fast if we want to be better this season.

“We have to go into the Sheffield United game… and hopefully get three points and move forward and try to put it right.”

However, his latest comments did not seem to bode well with the Everton fans.

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Coleman’s comments, and the majority of them are frustrated with the defender.

Some fans feel that Coleman’s speech is getting repetitive and that it leaves no effect on the team. There are others who feel that Coleman, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Goodison Park, needs to raise his game first, before talking about others.

Everton find themselves 11th in the Premier League with seven points on board after five games.

