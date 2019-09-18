Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s latest comments

Everton have lost two Premier League games already so far, and both of them were away from home.
The Toffees suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday. This is one area where Marco Silva’s side needs to improve in their coming matches if they are serious about getting into the top six.
Seamus Coleman has urged Everton to use Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Sheffield United as a springboard for success for the rest of the campaign.
The right-back is extremely disappointed with the result and said each and every player must take responsibility and try to make amends for their mistakes.
“We have to make sure we retain our confidence from our home form and try to make amends [following Bournemouth] against Sheffield United and go on from there,” Coleman told evertontv.
“When you put on the Everton shirt – whether you are old or young – you have to take responsibility, to be brave and look for the ball at all times and help your teammates.
“Not many of us could hold our heads high coming off the pitch [on Sunday] and that’s the truth.
“Our home form is good but away from home at the minute it is disappointing and something we need to put right very fast if we want to be better this season.
“We have to go into the Sheffield United game… and hopefully get three points and move forward and try to put it right.”
However, his latest comments did not seem to bode well with the Everton fans.
Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Coleman’s comments, and the majority of them are frustrated with the defender.
Some fans feel that Coleman’s speech is getting repetitive and that it leaves no effect on the team. There are others who feel that Coleman, who is on £70k-per-week wages at Goodison Park, needs to raise his game first, before talking about others.
Heard it all before. Big words of the pitch shite on it. It’s a mentality problem we have. Its been around for 20 years. It will take time to change it now. This is a long term project and we need to be very patience. It’s hard but we need to stick with the team and management
— Blue cladding 🍺 (@EFC26PJ) September 17, 2019
Seamus has been a great servant to Everton but time is closing in on his name being on the team sheet every game. He was roasted by the Bournemouth winger on Sunday and is finding it tough to get back and defend after going forward. Sentiment has to go out the window Silva.
— steve cunningham (@cunner1878efc) September 17, 2019
The classic Coleman pep talk after every bad loss
— Elliot🦑 (@ElliotB1878) September 17, 2019
Hear this all the time…still a massive let down
— Matt Vicary (@Vicaz22) September 17, 2019
Every time we lose he says this getting boring now
— Declan (@djrobinson1878) September 17, 2019
talk again, waiting for the walk! Alan
— Andy Willow (@andywillow69) September 17, 2019
Ouff
— Lester37🖐👍 (@ryanw2345) September 17, 2019
Everton find themselves 11th in the Premier League with seven points on board after five games.